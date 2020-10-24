Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have opened talks with Schalke about a £20m New Year move for Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, 20, following the long-term injury to Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28, is favouring a move to the MLS as he looks for a new club after leaving West Ham. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United's Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero plans talks and wants to leave Old Trafford. The 33-year-old hopes an agreement can be reached for his contract to be terminated after finding out on social media he had been dropped from United's Premier League squad. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid have contacted former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino about the possibility of replacing Zinedine Zidane. (El Transistor) external-link

Leeds want to make another attempt to sign Wigan's 17-year-old English midfielder Sean McGurk, having had a bid turned down by administrators in the last transfer window. (Sun) external-link

Brighton boss Graham Potter has dismissed speculation linking English defender Ben White, 23, with a move to Liverpool as "football noise". (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Former Brighton defender turned BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson says White could follow in his footsteps from by moving to Liverpool, but does not think the Premier League champions will complete a deal in the next transfer window. (Argus) external-link

Lawro takes on Style Council drummer Steve White It's time for the latest round of Premier League predictions

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits his tenure is out of his hands after a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on chairman Daniel Levy to back him by evolving the team through the transfer market as Liverpool have done in recent years. (Sunday Express) external-link

Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle are monitoring 27-year-old Reading captain Liam Moore. (TeamTalk) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reassured Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, that his time will come at Manchester United after he was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Saturday. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Solskjaer decided that the Manchester United team should stay together in the Lowry Hotel before Saturday's match, for the first time since their 2-1 win over Manchester City in March. (Star on Sunday) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says selling English striker Rhian Brewster, 20, to Sheffield United "was really hard". (Sunday Express) external-link

Southampton's England left-back Ryan Bertrand, 31, has given his support to the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign after revealing his own experiences of abuse as a child. (Sunday Mirror) external-link