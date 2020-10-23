Transfer rumours: Son, Mbappe, Zidane, Palmieri, Jorginho
Tottenham Hotspur have offered South Korea forward Son Heung-min a new five-year contract worth £200,000 a week plus performance-related bonuses, which nearly doubles the wages on his existing deal, which was due to expire in 2023. (Football Insider)
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho expects Son, 28, to sign his new contract "soon." (London Evening Standard)
Real Madrid's plan to sign Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, would not be affected were coach Zinedine Zidane to leave the club. (AS)
Zidane insists he is "with the players to the death" amid mounting speculation about the Frenchman's future at Real. (ESPN)
Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, looks increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January, with Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli considering a bid. (Sky Sports Italia, via Express)
Manchester City are set to sign Partizan winger Filip Stevanovic for £6m in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old Serb has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)
Paris St-Germain are set to follow up on a verbal agreement with Neymar and offer a new contract to the Brazil forward, 28. (Le10 Sport - in French)
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, says he was "open to negotiations" with Arsenal and admits there was some interest from the Gunners this summer. (ESPN Brazil - in Portuguese)
The Football Association has threatened to block English clubs from signing non-internationals from European Union countries next week unless Premier League sides agree to introduce rules protecting homegrown players post-Brexit. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Burnley and England defender James Tarkowski, 27, was not close to signing for West Ham United during the summer, according to Clarets manager Sean Dyche. (Talksport)
Spanish left-back Angelino, 23, says he has "a niggle of why I did not play more" at Manchester City but insists that motivated him on his return on loan to German side RB Leipzig. (Marca, via Inside Futbol)
Everton's Congolese midfielder Yannick Bolasie, 31, is helping youngsters in Liverpool secure free football coaching during the half-term break. (Liverpool Echo)
