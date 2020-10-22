Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and current Real Madrid reserve team boss Raul are contenders to take over at the Spanish giants if they decide to sack under pressure Zinedine Zidane. (AS) external-link

Arsenal's out-of-favour ex-Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil could move to the American MLS with DC United interested in the 32-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful he can "seduce" Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, into extending his contract. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal are considering a potential deal to re-sign Donyell Malen, 21, from PSV Eindhoven, three years after they sold the Netherlands striker from their youth ranks for £540,000. (Soccernews, via Star) external-link

Liverpool could turn their attentions to Schalke's Turkey international defender Ozan Kabak, 20, as the search to find a replacement for the injured Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 29, continues. (Sport Media Set, via Sport Witness) external-link

Everton's deal to sign England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 23, from Sheffield United in 2016 was "a lot less" than the reported £1.5m, according to Toffees under-23 boss David Unsworth. (Sky Sports, via Mail) external-link

Tottenham pushed down the price of Wales defender Joe Rodon, 23, by £5m after refusing to meet Swansea's asking price on EFL deadline day. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton's unsettled Bosnia midfielder Muhamed Besic, 28, will not push for a move to Portugal - the last major European league with an open transfer window - and will wait until January to decide his next club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Barcelona's Catalan defender Gerard Pique, 33, agreed to lower his pay by 50% for the rest of this season, because of the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis. (Sport) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Reguilon, 23, says ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was a key factor in his move to Tottenham. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have handed a trial to the son of their former Netherlands forward Dennis Bergkamp. Mitchel Bergkamp, 22, has spent the week training at London Colney with Steve Bould's under-23 side. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka wants to regain a place in the England squad and will resist switching countries to represent DR Congo. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have offered French triallist striker Florent Indalecio, 23, a contract until the end of the season. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Chelsea summer arrival Hakim Ziyech, the 27-year-old Morocco midfielder, says the chance to win trophies by playing "beautiful football" was the reason for his move to Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, 36, is back at Manchester United in a temporary coaching role to help his development. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 26, says he is feeling back to full fitness after a difficult opening season in the Premier League. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Fans will be able to watch West Ham's match against Manchester City this weekend in a cinema just a stone's throw from where the game will be taking place in an empty stadium. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Football's lawmakers have agreed to January trials for concussion substitutes ahead of them potentially being introduced from the start of next season. (Mirror) external-link