Joe Wicks' daily workouts proved hugely popular in lockdown

England's largest activity survey has revealed more than three million people were less active in the early period of lockdown restrictions.

Sport England's Active Lives report tracked activity levels from mid-May 2019 to mid-May 2020, including the first seven weeks of lockdown.

As expected, it showed more people were cycling and exercising at home.

But the report also highlights the importance of organised sport and access to facilities.

It additionally shows there are challenges for groups who have long found it hardest to be active, for example disabled people and people with long-term health conditions.

According to the report, activity levels were growing before the start of lockdown and were on course to reach record highs. Even with weather disruption last winter having an impact on outdoor sport, plus lockdown, activity levels overall remained stable over the whole year.

Among the findings are:

An extra 1.2m people got on their bikes for leisure during the early lockdown period (Up from 6.1m to 7.2m)

An extra 2.1m exercised at home, with people like Joe Wicks leading the charge.

Walking was the most popular overall activity in the early weeks with more than 21m adults walking at moderate intensity, while outdoor running was also popular.

In early lockdown, men suffered a greater drop in activity levels (-1.8m) compared to women (-1.2m) while the proportion of active 16-34-year-olds dropped by 10% (1.4m)

"This report paints a frank and revealing picture of both the ongoing growth in activity levels across England before the pandemic and people's determination to keep active even when they could only leave their homes once a day," said Sport England chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth.

"It is positive to see how many people turned to new activities like cycling, fitness at home and running but it also highlights the challenges this year has brought to those groups who already find it harder than most to be active, with disabled people, people with health conditions and younger people struggling.

"It reminds us of the importance of educational settings, community leisure facilities and team sports that underpin access to activity for so many people across England."