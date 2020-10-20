Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker suggests German midfielder Mesut Ozil's focus has shifted away from football - the 32-year-old was left out of the Gunners' Premier League squad on Tuesday. (Klick and Rush podcast via Mail) external-link

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is frustrated at how the board failed to land any of his top transfer targets in the summer window. (BT Sport via Express) external-link

Tottenham are set to agree a new long-term deal with 28-year-old South Korea forward Son Heung-min. (The Athletic - subscription only) external-link

Messi milestone Barcelona's mercurial maestro reaches another European landmark

Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury says Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 22, and English striker Troy Deeney, 32, are committed to helping the club back to the Premier League. (London Standard) external-link

Former Celtic and Rangers midfielder Liam Burt, 21, was at Pittodrie for Aberdeen's Premiership clash with Hamilton as he continues his hunt for a club. (Daily Record) external-link

Premier League managers stay in their jobs for the longest time in Europe's top five leagues, a survey reveals. (Mirror) external-link

Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira, 27, who had surgery on a knee injury, hopes he will be back playing for Leicester City within six weeks. (O Jogo via The Independent) external-link

AZ Alkmaar say 13 players have tested positive for coronavirus, but their Europa League clash with Napoli on Thursday will still go ahead as planned. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona's French attacker Antoine Griezmann, 29, is open to deferring part of his salary. (Marca) external-link

Minister Vincenzo Spadafora criticises Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, for flying back to Italy from Portugal after testing positive for coronavirus. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link