Transfer rumours: Son, Ings, Sarri, Jones, Zabaleta, Dybala, Haaland

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Tottenham are preparing to increase Son Heung-min's weekly wages to £150,000 a week in a bid to persuade the South Korea forward, 28, to sign a contract extension (Mail)external-link

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, is close to signing a contract extension to keep him at St Mary's amid interest from Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Liverpool are interested in Brighton's English defender Ben White after Leeds United failed to sign him despite lodging three bids for the 23-year-old in the summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal made a bid to sign Sporting Lisbon's 17-year-old Portuguese winger Joelson Fernandes during the summer transfer window. (Football London)external-link

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is in pole-position to take the Fiorentina job should they decide to sack Giuseppe Iachini. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)external-link

Manchester City are open to their former defender Pablo Zabaleta returning to the club in a non-playing role following the 35-year-old Argentine's retirement last week. (Mail)external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, would prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United. (ABC via Manchester Evening News)external-link

Barcelona want to offload France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite, 29, to make way for two Netherlands forwards - Lyon's Memphis Depay, 29, and AZ Alkmaar's Myron, 19. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)external-link)

Juventus are confident they can persuade Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, to sign a contract extension (Tuttosport - in Italian)external-link

Manchester United defender Phil Jones, 28, wants to leave the club in January, with the former England international unhappy at being left out of their Champions League squad. (Sun)external-link

Paris St-Germain will attempt to sign "world class" Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, for 20m euros (£18.1m), with the Denmark international struggling to land a regular spot in the Serie A side. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer admits that on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was unhappy about being left on the bench against Schalke and is hopeful that the 27-year-old German will show it in his performances. (Inside Futbol)external-link

Tuesday's Metro back page
Tuesday's Metro back page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC