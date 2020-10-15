Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus are planning a £360m move for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, and the Serie A side could send Cristiano Ronaldo the other way. (Mirror) external-link

German club Borussia Dortmund are not prepared to sell 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, who was linked with Manchester United during the summer, in the January transfer window. (Sport Bild, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea have identified Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 22, as a potential transfer target. (Tutto Mercato Web, via Star) external-link

And Chelsea were apparently willing to pay Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 33, £1m a week in a £225m transfer in 2014. (Sky Sports) external-link

Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson on loan, with Derby County and Nottingham Forest also chasing the 23-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal want to beat Manchester United to the £35m signing of 23-year-old Villarreal defender Pau Torres in January. (Express) external-link

Middlesbrough are attempting to complete a deal to sign winger Yannick Bolasie, 31, on loan from Everton. (Sky Sports) external-link

Who has Premier League's best attack? Can Bale make Spurs the most Premier League's most feared attack?

Championship side Swansea City want £18m from Tottenham for 22-year-old Wales centre-back Joe Rodon. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, has denied criticising manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team-mates when they were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham prior to the international break. (Sport TV, via Metro) external-link

Derby County owner Mel Morris says manager Phillip Cocu will not be sacked if the Rams lose to Watford on Friday as he also denied reports linking ex-England striker Wayne Rooney, 34, with replacing the Dutchman. (Talksport) external-link