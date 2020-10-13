Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leeds United are interested in Norwich City and England Under-21 midfielder Todd Cantwell, 22, as well as Derby County and England Under-19 midfielder Louie Sibley, 19. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

West Ham have agreed a £30m deal with Brentford to sign forward Said Benrahma, 25, but still have to agree personal terms with the Algeria forward. (Sky Sports) external-link

Championship side Middlesbrough are plotting an ambitious move to sign England and Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, 30, by Friday evening. (Football Insider) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, retains the support of the Manchester United dressing room despite expressing his desire to play for Real Madrid. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona are preparing a double swoop for Pogba and Bayern Munich's Austria midfielder David Alaba, 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, wants to be released from his contract by the end of the month and is interested in moving to Major League Soccer in the United States. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace are close to completing a short-term deal for right-back Nathaniel Clyne, 29, who is a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer. (The Athletic) external-link

Cardiff and Swansea are competing to sign Liverpool's Wales midfielder Harry Wilson, 23, on a season-long loan. (Wales Online) external-link

Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 32, rejected an offer worth £200,000 a week from a team in Saudi Arabia. (Sport) external-link

Sevilla and France Under-21 defender Jules Kounde, 21, is on Manchester United's radar ahead of a January move. (ESPN) external-link

Italy's former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli, 30, who is a free agent after leaving Brescia, will sign for a new club "in a few weeks". (Goal) external-link

West Brom are close to sealing a £14m deal for Huddersfield Town's English forward Karlan Grant, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Derby County's Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon, 29, is in talks to join fellow Championship side Rotherham United. (Football Insider) external-link

Switzerland forward Shani Tarashaj, 25, has returned to Everton after his loan spell at Dutch side FC Emmen was cancelled. (Liverpool Echo) external-link