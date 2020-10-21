Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brighton are likely to demand at least £50m for centre-back Ben White if Liverpool seek to replace injured Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 29, with the 23-year-old English defender in January. (Sun) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, could leave Paris St-Germain for Liverpool or Real Madrid next summer. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

England winger Mason Greenwood, 19, has been spoken to by Manchester United following issues with punctuality. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are planning talks to offer out-of-favour England left-back Danny Rose, 30, an early termination of his contract. (Football Insider) external-link

England forward Danny Welbeck, 29, rejected an offer of £140,000 a week from a Turkish Super Lig club - believed to be Fenerbahce - to stay in the Premier League with Brighton. (Sun) external-link

Watford captain Troy Deeney, 32, insists he is not ready to be a back-up striker amid interest from Tottenham and other Premier League clubs this summer. (Talksport) external-link

Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21, on loan at Tottenham from Benfica, is likely to make an early return to his parent club in January after failing to impress at the Lilywhites. (RTP 3, via Sun) external-link

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has no intention of returning to Arsenal and wants to make his loan move to Atletico Madrid a permanent one. (Ovacion Digital, via Star) external-link

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says a permanent deal for Chelsea's on-loan England midfielder Ross Barkley, 26, has yet to be discussed. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich's highly-rated England Under-17 midfielder Jamal Musiala

Catalonia defender Gerard Pique, 33, is said to have infuriated the Barcelona dressing room after going behind his team-mates' backs to sign a new contract. Most of the players signed a letter refusing to negotiate with the board, who want to lower the wages of the first-team squad by 25%. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have invited the club's players into negotiations regarding a blanket wage reduction for all staff members, but the players are not expected to attend as they await an entirely separate meeting. (Goal) external-link

Marseille's France forward Florian Thauvin, 27, formerly with Newcastle and recently linked with Leicester, is yet to agree a new contract, with his present deal due to expire next summer, and would be free to talk to other clubs in January. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Everton are likely to wait until January to decide whether to open talks with director of football Marcel Brands over a new deal. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

The proposed new European Premier League could be illegal under EU law, leading experts on European sports law believe. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, says three days of talks with manager Frank Lampard in January convinced him to stay at the club and he remains happy at Stamford Bridge. (Onze Mondial, via Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund failed in an approach to take Inter Milan and Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 28, on loan this season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link