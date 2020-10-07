Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, was not interested in joining Manchester United before the transfer window closed and is targeting a move to Juventus next summer. (Catalunya Radio, via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United will not make a move for Watford's Senegal international Ismaila Sarr, 22, before the EFL transfer window closes on 16 October. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is set to leave English defender Danny Rose, 30, out of his updated 25-man squad list, which has to be completed by 20 October. (Mail) external-link

West Ham's Brazil Felipe Anderson says he is "fulfilling his dream" of playing Champions League football with a season-long move to Porto but believes he still has a future with the Hammers. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham remain keen on adding a centre-back from the Championship while they will also look for a midfielder to replace Anderson. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United's Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, is lining up a move to Major League Soccer after missing out on joining Everton on deadline day. (Mail) external-link

New Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is keen on signing Fulham's attacking French midfielder Anthony Knockaert, 28, on loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Brom are confident of completing the signing of Huddersfield's English forward Karlan Grant, 23, before next Friday's EFL deadline. (Mail) external-link

Germany boss Joachim Low claims Antonio Rudiger "tried everything to leave Chelsea" before deadline day and believes the 27-year-old defender will again seek a move in the January window. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich, who were unable to agree a loan deal for England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, were told by Chelsea that there would be a penalty clause if he did not play enough games for the Bundesliga club, plus an obligation for Bayern to buy him for over £70m if he reached a certain number of appearances. (Sport Bild) external-link

Norwich are confident of keeping English midfielder Todd Cantwell despite continued interest in the 22-year-old from Premier League Leeds. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, has revealed his three-week campaign to convince fellow England midfielder Ross Barkley, 26, to join the club from Chelsea. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Grealish was one of four Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets that Manchester United were unable to sign before the transfer window closed. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United's latest addition, Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 33, has revealed that he is keen on a move to Argentine side Boca Juniors after his stint at Old Trafford ends. (Goal) external-link

Cavani revealed he almost retired from football after his girlfriend contracted Covid-19. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 35, is determined to stay at Real Madrid and would accept a pay cut to remain with the Spanish club. (Marca) external-link

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28, thought to be in advanced talks with Rangers, is confident of securing his next club following his release by West Ham. (Daily Record) external-link

West Brom are among the clubs interested in signing Bournemouth's Norway striker Josh King, 28. (Express and Star) external-link

Barcelona have begun a process to lower the wages of all the staff on their payroll, including first-team players. (Marca) external-link

Rangers are set to open talks with English winger Ryan Kent, 23, over a new contract after thwarting interest from Leeds. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton's Polish midfielder Jakub Moder, 21, on a season-long loan at Lech Poznan, could return to the Seagulls in January. (Argus) external-link

Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, admits he "fell out of love with football" at Arsenal but left the club "on a high" and at the right time. (Independent) external-link