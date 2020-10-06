Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United walked away from signing England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, after they concluded the transfer would cost close to £227m because of Borussia Dortmund's £108m asking price, plus his wage demands and the fee wanted by his agent. (Guardian) external-link

West Ham were so desperate to sign England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, on loan that they offered to pay Chelsea £50,000 every time he did not play for the Hammers, but the deal still collapsed. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham and West Ham are interested in Swansea's Welsh centre-half Joe Rodon, 22, and could bid £18m before the EFL transfer deadline on 16 October. (Wales Online) external-link

West Ham could make a move for Watford's English defender Craig Dawson, 30, but would need to pay £4m. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United had a season-long loan bid rejected by Watford for Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 22, but could try again this month, although the Hornets want a permanent transfer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down interest from Barcelona. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield next summer. (Mirror) external-link

French club Saint-Etienne have criticised Arsenal over their failure to sanction 19-year-old French defender William Saliba's return to the club. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona will wait until the summer of 2021 to sign Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 19, from Manchester City. Barca's deadline day offer was 2m euros short of City's valuation. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona's attempts to sign Lyon and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 26, were scuppered by their France winger Ousmane Dembele, 23, refusing to leave for Manchester United. (AS) external-link

Watford and Middlesbrough want Chelsea and Ghana left-back Baba Rahman, 26, on a season-long loan. (Goal) external-link

Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff City are monitoring Barnsley's English central midfielder Alex Mowatt, 25, and could make a move before the EFL transfer deadline. (Football League World) external-link