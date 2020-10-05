Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Garcia, Shaqiri, Stones, Anderson, Dawson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Senior figures at Manchester United have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino's team in case they sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Star)
Manchester City rejected an offer from Barcelona of £15.4m plus add-ons for Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 19, on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool received no formal offers for Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, during the summer transfer window and expect him to stay until January as they will not consider a loan move. (Goal)
Manchester City and England defender John Stones, 26, turned down the option of a loan move to Tottenham because he did not want to uproot his family. (Star)
Porto are interested in taking West Ham and Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 27, on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)
West Ham are in talks to sign 30-year-old English defender Craig Dawson from Watford. (Football Insider)
Barcelona have lost more than 200m euros (£181m) in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Telegraph)
Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is unhappy with the club's lack of activity during the transfer window. (Guardian)
- Me, My Brother and Our Balls: Love Island star Chris Hughes tackles male fertility
- Ghosts are back: New series of the quirky comedy is streaming now