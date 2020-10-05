Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Croke Park may be empty for inter-county GAA games

Sporting fixtures in the Republic of Ireland are set to be played behind closed doors after the Irish Government raised the national level of Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3 on Monday.

For the last three weeks, except in Donegal and Dublin, up to 200 supporters had been allowed to attend outdoor events.

Now only teams and essential personnel will be permitted.

The National Public Health Emergency Team recommended Level 5 restrictions.

That would have stopped almost all sporting activity except for individual training.

The Irish Government opted instead to impose Level 3 restrictions across the country, meaning that only professional and other 'elite' matches, such as adult club and inter-county GAA, can go ahead.

The inter-county football and hurling seasons are due to resume at the end of October, followed by the provincial and All-Ireland Championships.

The Republic of Ireland will also be in Nations League action in Dublin during the autumn.

There are four rounds of games remaining in the abridged 2020 League of Ireland Premier Division season, while the FAI Cup quarter-finals are set for November, with Dundalk to play six Europa League games before Christmas.

The new Pro 14 season began last weekend, kick-starting what was envisioned to be a busy end to the year for rugby.

The final two rounds of Ireland's Six Nations campaign are due to take place at the end of October. Following that Andy Farrell's Ireland are due to play four games in the Autumn Nations League.