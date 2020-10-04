Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, is poised for a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, after falling out of favour at Emirates Stadium. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are to make one last effort to sign Inter Milan's 25-year-old Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus are preparing a bid for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri with a view to signing the 26-year-old Italy international on loan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have given up hope of signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, from Atletico Madrid. The Gunners are not prepared to meet his £45m buy-out clause. (Mirror) external-link

Sheffield United are set to pip West Brom to the signing of 25-year-old Metz and Senegal forward Habib Diallo. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, 20, could be on his way out of Barcelona on loan, with Fulham his preferred destination, while Everton have also registered an interest. (Le 10 Sport - in French) external-link

Bayern Munich will turn their attention to Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 30, if they fail to land Chelsea's England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Celtic are interested in signing West Ham's Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass, 33, on loan but are also open to a permanent deal. (Sun) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's loan move to AC Milan is all but done, with Chelsea happy to let the 27-year-old go before negotiating a contract extension, with two years left on his current deal. (90min) external-link

Who could be on the move on deadline day? After 10 weeks of speculation, which deals will make it over the line?

Anderlecht are closing in on a deal for West Ham's Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, 24. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch) external-link

Brighton are preparing a 11.5m euro (£10.4m) bid for Poland midfielder Jakub Moder, 21, before loaning him back to Lech Poznan for the season. (Super Express - in Polish) external-link

Valencia and Central African Republic midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 27, is the subject of a 25m euro (£22m) bid from an unnamed Premier League club.(Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Roma and Netherlands winger Justin Kluivert, 21, is heading to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan. (Fabrizio Romano via Football Italia) external-link

Paris St-Germain have put in a late loan request for Porto and Portugal defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira, 29. (Goal) external-link

Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen, 27, is set to return to boyhood club Ajax, after a 11m euro (£10m) fee was agreed for the Netherlands international. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 31, will sign a two-year deal at Bayern Munich, after leaving Paris St-Germain. (Kicker via Goal) external-link