Arsenal will turn their attention to securing a loan deal for Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, as their hopes of signing Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, fade. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur's England Under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon, 20, is on the verge of a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have enquired about signing 31-year-old former England winger Theo Walcott on loan from Everton. (Teamtalk) external-link

Manchester City could scupper Manchester United's plan to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles, with a late bid for the 27-year-old Brazil defender. (90Min) external-link

Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's loan and £70m option to buy for England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (Mail) external-link .

Paris St-Germain are drawing up an improved loan offer for Tottenham and England forward Dele Alli, 24, after the previous bid was rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United face competition from Liverpool for Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan are keen to sign Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger on a season-long loan, with the 27-year-old also a target for Tottenham. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus are in talks with Everton to re-sign Italy forward Moise Kean, 20, who left the Serie A side for the Toffees in 2019. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Watford are interested in Leeds United and Scotland defender Barry Douglas, 31. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds have put in an offer for Rennes' Brazilian winger Raphinha, 23. (Goal) external-link

The Whites have also tabled an improved bid for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, 22, after their initial £15m offer for the Englishman was rejected. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United will offer £3.6m for French Ligue 2 side Sochaux's 16-year-old defender Willy Kambwala. (RMC Sport via Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a £13.5m fee with Espanyol for Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 23. (Sport) external-link

Paris St-Germain have approached Ajax to discuss a deal for Argentina midfielder Lisandro Martinez, 22. (AS - in Spanish) external-link