Transfer rumours: Jorginho, Sessegnon, Walcott, Telles, Aouar, Hudson-Odoi, Alli
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal will turn their attention to securing a loan deal for Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, as their hopes of signing Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, fade. (ESPN)
Tottenham Hotspur's England Under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon, 20, is on the verge of a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. (Mail)
Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have enquired about signing 31-year-old former England winger Theo Walcott on loan from Everton. (Teamtalk)
Manchester City could scupper Manchester United's plan to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles, with a late bid for the 27-year-old Brazil defender. (90Min)
Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's loan and £70m option to buy for England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (Mail).
Paris St-Germain are drawing up an improved loan offer for Tottenham and England forward Dele Alli, 24, after the previous bid was rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United face competition from Liverpool for Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23. (Sport - in Spanish)
AC Milan are keen to sign Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger on a season-long loan, with the 27-year-old also a target for Tottenham. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)
Juventus are in talks with Everton to re-sign Italy forward Moise Kean, 20, who left the Serie A side for the Toffees in 2019. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)
Watford are interested in Leeds United and Scotland defender Barry Douglas, 31. (Football Insider)
Leeds have put in an offer for Rennes' Brazilian winger Raphinha, 23. (Goal)
The Whites have also tabled an improved bid for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, 22, after their initial £15m offer for the Englishman was rejected. (Football Insider)
Manchester United will offer £3.6m for French Ligue 2 side Sochaux's 16-year-old defender Willy Kambwala. (RMC Sport via Sun)
Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a £13.5m fee with Espanyol for Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 23. (Sport)
Paris St-Germain have approached Ajax to discuss a deal for Argentina midfielder Lisandro Martinez, 22. (AS - in Spanish)
