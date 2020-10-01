Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham have rejected a £1.5m loan offer from Paris St-Germain for England midfielder Dele Alli and the 24-year-old is set to stay at the London club. (Guardian) external-link

But the Ligue 1 club could be preparing a final loan bid for Alli. (Telegraph) external-link

However, Tottenham have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign 25-year-old Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on loan, in an agreement which includes an option to buy the forward for about £36m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Spurs have also made a loan bid for Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, with talks ongoing between the London rivals. (Nicolo Schira, via Express) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a deal to loan Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, to Atletico Madrid, and that will allow them to sign 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon. (AS, via Mirror) external-link

Paris Saint-Germain could hamper the Gunners pursuit of Aouar after also entering into negotiations over a deal for the Frenchman. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link

Leicester City are open to offers for 24-year-old English winger Demarai Gray, who is in the final year of his contract with the club. (Mirror) external-link

Phil McNulty analysis Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood omissions 'perfectly justified'

Inter Milan are preparing a bid for Chelsea's 29-year-old Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City are set to offer winger Harvey Barnes a new contract following the 22-year-old earning his first call-up to the England squad. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United are trying to sign Atalanta and Ivory Coast winger Amad Traore, 18. (Manchester Evening News) external-link