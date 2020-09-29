World Podcast Day: what to listen to from BBC Sport

An unlikely friendship

It's International Podcast Day on Wednesday 30 September, so we've rounded up some listening for you.

Here are some of the best BBC podcasts to get your ears around - from 5 Live Sport to BBC World Service, Test Match Special and everything in between.

Stuff to make you laugh

That Peter Crouch Podcast: Crouchy meets Prince William

Here's an unexpected mental image for you: Peter Crouch, ordering a curry from his favourite takeaway to Kensington Palace.

We also learn that Prince William met football manager Ian Holloway on a stag do in Blackpool, that his karaoke go-to is Bohemian Rhapsody and that he wears shin-pads for six-a-side.

"In school, I basically got targeted the whole time," he explains.

Rugby Union Weekly

Ugo Monye, Chris Jones and Danny Care go over the biggest rugby union stories of the week.

In one episode, England internationals Emily Scarratt and Natasha Hunt went into some of the things you should never ask a female rugby player.

Apparently lots of people seem to think that female rugby players aren't allowed to tackle because of their boobs.

Stuff to make you think

Football Daily: Black Lives Matter in football

A movement that has impacted football

In this episode, which went out just before the return of the Premier League in June, Ian Wright, Kelly Cates, Chris Sutton and Rory Smith tackle some tough conversations on race.

"White people are waking up to injustices," Wrighty says, adding, "now the white players are talking about it, everyone's talking about it."

The Hurricane Tapes

Delve into this remarkable story

Over 40 hours of recordings take you deep into the story of falsely imprisoned boxer Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter, whose incarceration became a big point in the American civil rights movement.

Test Match Special: Andrew Strauss and Glenn McGrath on the impact of cancer

This is a heart-rending listen

Former internationals Sir Andrew Strauss and Australian Glenn McGrath go beyond cricket to talk about the tragic loss of their wives to cancer. They speak about how they managed their lives and families afterwards and what they're doing to help others.

Stuff that takes you closer to the stars

Euro Leagues: Pep Guardiola's favourite tracks

He's a big Sinatra fan

He has achieved most of the things you can achieve in European football, but Pep Guardiola tells Guillem Balague in this episode that it was a long-held dream of his to see Elton John live. Could the Rocketman's beloved Watford be Pep's next club?

He also talks about Frank Sinatra's work ethic and an Oasis song that he and his staff always sing when they're out together.

Football Daily: Van Dijk on Game of Thrones

Virgil has mad respect for Jon Snow. Both good defending a wall.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lets us in on his love of Jon Snow, Disneyland and Denzel Washington, and the Coldplay track that picked him up when he was having an appendix operation.

The LGBT Sport Podcast: the one with Jill Ellis

Jill Ellis looking quite pleased with her 2019 Women's World Cup trophy

Manager Jill Ellis, who led the United States to Women's World Cup glory in 2015 and 2019, talks about how she had to move from England (she was born in Portsmouth) to the United States in order to play football and how she almost ended up being a tech writer instead.

Something to inspire you

TMS: Waleed Khan tells his incredible story of surviving a terrorist attack and playing cricket

Khan's story is truly remarkable

When Waleed Khan was 12, he was shot eight times, (six times in the face), during a terrorist attack on his school in Peshawar, Pakistan, in which more than 148 people, mostly children, were killed.

The young man, now 17, tells TMS about his amazing story of survival, recovery and bravery - moving to Birmingham and playing cricket.

"When you go through the worst experience of your life, you can learn a lot from it. It taught me to be determined in life, never to give up. It taught me the real value of peace. When you go through such pain, you can feel the pain of others."

Stuff to take you back

Netballers: A reflection on the 2019 Netball World Cup

Serena Guthrie at the 2019 Netball World Cup

England netballers Sasha and Kadeen Corbin and presenter Betty Glover pick apart the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool and reflect on a bronze medal for the host nation. It's obvious that this is fresh from the final because Sasha has almost lost her voice from "enjoying herself with the girls". Captain Serena Guthrie joins too.

5 Live Boxing with Costello and Bunce: Sugar Ray Leonard rewatching his classic fight against Thomas Hearns

An epic battle

The legendary boxer relives his classic late stoppage against Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns in 1981. He also speaks candidly about how he struggled to recreate that buzz afterwards, leading to alcohol and substance abuse.

"I was trying to cushion the blows, I had low self-esteem," he says. "I was trying to find that thing that boxing gave me. I was lost man, I was lost."

TMS: Sir Ian Botham and Sir Viv Richards on their friendship

Two old mates

Botham (64) and Richards (68) look back on their long friendship, including their time together at Somerset in the 80s.

"At the time, we sent a huge message to the world that two people of different races can compete together, live together, share a lot of good things together," says Sir Viv Richards.

There - that should keep you going for a while!