Manchester United are refusing to give up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United will allow Wales winger Daniel James, 22, to join Leeds United on loan, but only if they sign Sancho. (Sun) external-link

Bayern Munich are considering a bid for Norwich City's 20-year-old English right-back Max Aarons. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are considering another move for Inter and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, but are unwilling to meet the 25-year-old's asking price. (Guardian) external-link

Everton and Leicester City are both interested in Chelsea's French defender Kurt Zouma, 25. (Le10 Sport, via Talksport) external-link

Sheffield United have offered Liverpool £17m for England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster and are prepared to include a buy-back clause in the deal. (Sun) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti does not expect English winger Theo Walcott, 31, to leave the club this transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Lazio are in talks to sign the Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 24, on a season-long loan with an option to buy. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham and Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 22, is a target for Valencia. (COPE - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are closing in on a final deal for Ajax and USA right-back Sergino Dest, 19, but are unlikely to make any further signings. (Goal) external-link

Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Mickael Cuisance, 21, after the Frenchman told the German club he wanted regular football. (Sport Bible, via Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Lyon are prepared to sell 22-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link