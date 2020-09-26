Athletes last came together for the Island Games in Gibraltar in 2019

The 2021 Island Games have been called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The multi-sport event for small islands across the world was due to be held in Guernsey between 3 and 9 July, with 3,500 competitors and officials, and 1,000 volunteers set to be involved.

No decision has been made on when the games will take place and what could happen to the planned Island Games in Orkney in 2023.

The last Island Games were held in Gibraltar in the summer of 2019.

"We have waited for even the slightest possible opportunity to go on with the Games in 2021, but we have to acknowledge the facts," said International Island Games Association chair Jorgen Pettersson.

"The pandemic is not over, the quarantine regulations will continue to make planning forward very, very difficult and even impossible.

"Therefore, it would not be fair to ask the member islands or the host island to commit financially to an event next summer.

"This has been a difficult decision to accept for all of us. I am truly sorry for this decision, but I also know the determination in our island communities, and I am convinced we will come back in friendly competition under the umbrella of NatWest International Island Games as soon as possible."

Guernsey's Island Games organisers have frozen funding since March after the onset of the pandemic.

It would have been the third time the island had held the games after hosting events in 1987 and 2003.