Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 27, wants to leave Porto for Manchester United, who are trying to drive down the £36.6m asking price. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are looking to use forward Sadio Mane to persuade fellow Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly to join them from Napoli, despite Manchester City and Paris St-Germain being interested in the 29-year-old defender. (Le Parisien, via Sun) external-link

PSG are interested in taking Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, on a season-long loan. (Mail) external-link

Roma are expected to make a second bid for Manchester United's 30-year-old England centre-back Chris Smalling, who the Serie A side had on loan last season. (Guardian) external-link

Atletico Madrid are aiming to sign Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are ready to compete with Manchester United for Swansea City's Wales centre-back Joe Rodon, 22. (Guardian) external-link

From Deadpool to the Red Dragons? Wrexham announce takeover bid - by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds

West Ham United have made a bid worth up to £33m for Saint-Etienne's 19-year-old French centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City. (Sky Sports) external-link

Burnley are in talks with Liverpool over a move for the Reds' Wales winger Harry Wilson, 23. (Independent) external-link

Lazio have reached an agreement with Southampton for Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt, 26, to return to the Italian club on loan. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have made offers for Ajax's United States right-back Sergino Dest, 19. (Marca) external-link

Bayern have contacted Mario Gotze about rejoining the club. The German forward, 28, is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. (Sport Bild - in German) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, 28, has arrived in Germany to have a medical with Bayer Leverkusen. (Marca) external-link

Former Italy forward Francesco Totti is set to return to Roma as their new sporting director. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link