Transfer rumours: Telles, Koulibaly, Rudiger, Smalling, Terreira
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 27, wants to leave Porto for Manchester United, who are trying to drive down the £36.6m asking price. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Liverpool are looking to use forward Sadio Mane to persuade fellow Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly to join them from Napoli, despite Manchester City and Paris St-Germain being interested in the 29-year-old defender. (Le Parisien, via Sun)
PSG are interested in taking Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, on a season-long loan. (Mail)
Roma are expected to make a second bid for Manchester United's 30-year-old England centre-back Chris Smalling, who the Serie A side had on loan last season. (Guardian)
Atletico Madrid are aiming to sign Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
West Ham are ready to compete with Manchester United for Swansea City's Wales centre-back Joe Rodon, 22. (Guardian)
West Ham United have made a bid worth up to £33m for Saint-Etienne's 19-year-old French centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City. (Sky Sports)
Burnley are in talks with Liverpool over a move for the Reds' Wales winger Harry Wilson, 23. (Independent)
Lazio have reached an agreement with Southampton for Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt, 26, to return to the Italian club on loan. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)
Barcelona and Bayern Munich have made offers for Ajax's United States right-back Sergino Dest, 19. (Marca)
Bayern have contacted Mario Gotze about rejoining the club. The German forward, 28, is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season. (Sport Bild - in German)
Atletico Madrid's Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, 28, has arrived in Germany to have a medical with Bayer Leverkusen. (Marca)
Former Italy forward Francesco Totti is set to return to Roma as their new sporting director. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
- Women's International T20: Watch highlights of England v West Indies
- Kitchen Starter Pack: Amazing recipes and food hacks that won't break the bank