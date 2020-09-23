BBC Sport virtual London Marathon - privacy notice

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Why are we doing this and how can you participate?

We are trying to find the best stories from the 45,000 people taking part in this year's Virtual Marathon on Sunday 4th October 2020. We want to see where you are running and find out the reasons why you are running.

The BBC production team will collect your personal information for the purposes of using your films within our build up to and our coverage of the Virtual London and possibly contacting you if we need more information on your story.

What will BBC collect and how we will use it?

We will collect your personal information via the upload form https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u59050709. If we broadcast your contribution, this may include the programme being available on BBC1, BBC2, BBC Sports social media accounts, our website and also by your local TV station, and your contribution may be used again in a future broadcast.

Personal Information

You must be 18 years or older to participate in our coverage of the Virtual London Marathon.

•The BBC will collect and process the following personal information that you have provided to us about yourself: Your Name

•Video recording of your training footage ahead of the race and then running the virtual marathon

•Email address - we may contact you if we need more information on your story

•Your story - such as where you are running, your race number and reasons for running

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the "data controller" of your personal information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal information will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

Legal basis for processing your personal information

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal information is the performance of its public task. The BBC's role is to act in the public interest and to serve all audiences with content which informs, educates and entertains.

Do we share your personal information with Third Parties?

The BBC uses third party hosting providers who process your personal information on the BBC's behalf.

Retaining your information

Your personal information will be deleted from the Uploader after the programme is broadcast . The BBC will retain your comments or questions in an anonymised format. If your contribution is used during the event, it will be retained and archived by the BBC in perpetuity for journalistic purposes.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law. For example, you can request a copy of the personal information the BBC stores about you, which includes your BBC Account personal information and the personal information described above.

You also have the right to ask for the personal information we collect to be deleted however there are legal exceptions that may apply to such requests which, if they apply, will entitle us to refuse your request.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal information, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/.

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice and notify you of any changes if there are significant changes to how we use your personal information.