Transfer rumours: Dembele, Sancho, Alli, Aarons, Lingard, Milik

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip

Manchester United are in talks to sign France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, from Barcelona. (Daily Record)external-link

Alternatively, sources at United have rubbished the link with Dembele. (Mirror)external-link

Paris St-Germain are confident Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, wants to join them on a season-long loan deal. (Mail)external-link

Norwich City's 20-year-old English defender Max Aarons has agreed a five-year contract at Barcelona. (Sport - via Mail)external-link

Arsenal's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, has handed in a transfer request. (Tribal Football)external-link

Borussia Dortmund remain adamant England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, will not now be leaving the club during the summer transfer window, despite consistent links with Manchester United. (Independent)external-link

Newcastle United are interested in Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26. (Corriere dello Sport - via Boot Room)external-link

Southampton are in talks to sign 22-year-old English midfielder Tom Davies from Everton. (Talksport)external-link

Arsenal face competition from a Champions League club in the race for Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, wants to leave Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, is considering his future at the club after being left out of the first team. (Sky Sports)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's German defender Jonathan Tah, 24, is a on a list of potential targets for Leicester City. (Kicker - in German)external-link

Fulham are considering trying to sign former Everton and Charlton winger Ademola Lookman on loan. The 22-year-old Englishman now plays for RB Leipzig.(Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, will not be joining Tottenham despite being linked with a move. (Athletic - via Twitter)external-link

The Red Devils are considering taking up a one-year option to extend Lingard's contract in order to protect his £25m valuation. (Sun)external-link

Southampton Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal, 27, is a target for French club Angers. (L'Equipe - via Daily Echo)external-link

Wales winger Daniel James, 22, is not likely to leave Manchester United this summer, despite being linked with Leeds United.(Manchester Evening News)external-link

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC