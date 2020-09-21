Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool and Real Madrid will both try to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, from Paris St-Germain next summer. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Real Madrid have no interest in signing England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, from Tottenham. (Talksport) external-link

Crystal Palace have denied making a £25m offer for Liverpool and England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 20. (Goal) external-link

Everton are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid and Colombia full-back Santiago Arias, 28. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Porto left-back Alex Telles is hopeful of sealing a move to Manchester United but the clubs are yet to agree a fee for the 27-year-old Brazil international. (Guardian) external-link

There has been a shift in Manchester United's intent to secure the signing of Telles after Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

But efforts to sell Diogo Dalot, 21, to Porto as part of the deal have been turned down by the Portuguese club. (O Jogo - via Mirror) external-link

The Red Devils are also interested in RB Leipzig and France defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (Telegraph) external-link

'I gave up a dream for bricklaying' Kee's drastic change from a life in professional football

Sevilla have confirmed they have turned down a bid for defender Jules Kounde. The 21-year-old France Under-21 international has been linked with Manchester City. (Goal) external-link

Former Liverpool youth striker Bobby Duncan, 19, is set to leave Fiorentina to join Derby County. (The Athletic) external-link

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 27, is close to completing a return to Juventus from Atletico Madrid. (Goal) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, has agreed to terminate his contract with Barcelona in order to move to Atletico Madrid. (RMC - via Mail) external-link

Spartak Moscow want Tottenham and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 27. (Sky Sports - via Boot Room) external-link

Torino have cooled their interest in Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira but Atletico Madrid are keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal will include Torreira in a deal to sign Atletico's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 27. (El Gol - in Spanish) external-link

Fulham are trying to lure Leicester City and Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton are now interested in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, 21. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says it "will be hard" for the club to keep winger Wilfried Zaha if a big-money bid comes in for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Talksport) external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, has been offered to Real Madrid after leaving Paris St-Germain. (Marca) external-link

Leeds have made a second offer for Brighton defender Haydon Roberts, 18. (Football Insider) external-link