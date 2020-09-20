Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham players were left stunned after England midfielder Dele Alli, who has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain, was left out of the squad which beat Southampton on Sunday. (Mail) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea is in doubt after he was left of of the squad which lost to Liverpool on Sunday, despite the 27-year-old being fully fit. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club are not in negotiations with Alexandre Lacazette over a new contract, with the 29-year-old France striker having less than two years left on his current deal. (Mirror) external-link

Fulham have made a bid for Sassuolo defender Marlon and, according to the Italian club's director Giovanni Carnevali, talks are taking place over a deal for the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia) external-link

Brazil defender Alex Telles, 27, insists he is remaining focused on playing for Porto, despite being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sport TV, via Metro) external-link

Manchester United's England left-back Luke Shaw, 25, says the club need to make more signings to strengthen the Old Trafford side's squad. (TV2, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Liverpool's 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster, with Sheffield United and West Brom also interested in the England Under-21 international. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have no intention of selling 27-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was linked with being a target for Wolves. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City are set to join Tottenham in wanting to sign Beijing Guoan and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 23. (90min) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison, 27, is set to join Dutch club ADO Den Haag following his release by Sheffield United. (Omroep West, via Football Oranje) external-link

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, will have a medical in Italy on Monday prior to completing a move from Barcelona to Inter Milan. (Marca) external-link