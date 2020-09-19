Transfer rumours: Lingard, Rice, Kounde, Mendy, Aouar, Ndombele, Suarez, Kean
Tottenham want to sign Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, for £30m. (Daily Star Sunday)
West Ham have told Chelsea that 21-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice is not for sale. (90min)
Manchester City have had a 55m euro (£50.4m) bid for 21-year-old French defender Jules Kounde rejected by Spanish club Sevilla. (Marca)
Chelsea have reached an agreement with French club Rennes over a £22m deal for Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, 28. (Observer)
Wolves are interested in signing 27-year-old Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Sunday Mirror)
Leeds United will try to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James, 22, if the Wales international becomes surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. (Daily Star Sunday)
Valencia are keen on a £6m deal for Manchester United and Argentina keeper Sergio Romero, 33. (Sunday Mirror)
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Arsenal are either reluctant or cannot afford to meet the Ligue 1 club's valuation of France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Goal)
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez, 29, moved to the club for free from Real Madrid, according to the Colombia international's former club Banfield. (Sunday Times - subscription required)
France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has been linked with Inter Milan and Juventus, has decided to stay at Tottenham after the 23-year-old resolved his issues with manager Jose Mourinho. (L'Equipe, via Football Italia)
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo says it is "unlikely" Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, will move to the Serie A champions. (Football Italia)
Juventus are looking at bringing Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, back to the club in a possible loan deal with an option to buy. (Goal)
West Ham are leading the race to sign France right-back Djibril Sidibe from Monaco, with Newcastle United and Wolves also interested in the 28-year-old. (90min)
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has told Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, 21, that he should go out on loan. (Marca)