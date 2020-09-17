Transfer rumours: Sarr, Khedira, Sancho, Dzeko, Mendy, Ings, Raya
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool have enquired about Ismaila Sarr and discussed his situation with Watford, who want £36m for the 22-year-old Senegal international striker. (Mail)
Sarr has also been identified by Manchester United as an alternative option if their move for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho fails. (Independent)
The Red Devils are also considering moves for Inter Milan's Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 31, Bayern Munich's French wide man Kingsley Coman, 24, and 30-year-old Brazil international Douglas Costa from Juventus. (ESPN)
Manchester United are also targeting German midfielder Sami Khedira, 33, when his contract expires at Juventus. (Sun)
Edouard Mendy's agent claims a deal has been agreed for the 28-year-old Rennes and Senegal goalkeeper to join Chelsea. (Stades - via Star)
Brentford have rejected a bid of about £10m from Arsenal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 25. (Telegraph)
Southampton have told Tottenham that striker Danny Ings, 28, is not for sale at any price. (Mail)
Leicester City are closing in on the loan signing of 23-year-old Turkey striker Cengiz Under from Roma and Burnley defender James Tarkowski, 27, is still a target for Brendan Rodgers. (Sky Sports)
West Ham have changed the structure of their latest bid for Tarkowski but the offer has still been declined by Burnley. (Sky Sports)
West Brom are trying to sign Aston Villa's Mbwana Samatta before the 27-year-old Tanzania striker completes a move to Fenerbahce. (Sun)
Former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is training with Crystal Palace and could earn a contract with the Selhurst Park club. (Standard)
Edin Dzeko is set to join Juventus from Roma on a two-year deal. The 34-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina striker's move will mean Luis Suarez's hopes of a move from Barcelona to the Serie A champions will likely end. (Goal)
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Star)
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, has emerged as a target for Paris St-Germain and Inter Milan. (Mail)
Serbian striker Luka Jovic, 22, is keen to leave Real Madrid. (Marca)
Genoa have reached an agreement with Chelsea to loan right-back Davide Zappacosta, 28. (DiMarzio - Twitter)
Juventus have officially confirmed Gonzalo Higuain's departure from the club. The 32-year-old Argentina striker is expected to sign for MLS club Inter Miami. (Goal)
