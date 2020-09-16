Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid and Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, is at Tottenham's training groundfor a medical before a £25m move to the Premier League club.(Evening Standard) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, but is also willing to let a number of players leave including Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 31, and England midfielder Fabian Delph, 30. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are prepared to move for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25, if Napoli refuse to lower their demands for Senegal centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Guardian) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Ghana defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, is among Arsenal's main targets but the Spanish club insist they will only sell if the player's £45m buy-out clause is met. (Football.London) external-link

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Ivory Coast-born right-winger Amad Traore, 18, from Italian side Atalanta. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Allison aims to inspire BAME refs 'I want to be a "floor model" so others can stand on me to get up'

Leicester City are close to signing 23-year-old Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has suggested the La Liga side will not be re-signing Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal are tracking Dijon and Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, 25, with the Gunners hoping a deal can be done for around £1.5m. (Evening Standard) external-link

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has rejected reports that 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Memphis Depay, who used to play for Manchester United, is on the verge of joining Barcelona. (Evening Standard) external-link

Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Arsenal's England Under-19 striker Folarin Balogun, 19, Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

RB Leipzig have threatened to take legal action against Leeds United over their failure to sign 23-year-old French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin. Leipzig claim Leeds were contractually obliged to sign Augustin, who was on loan at Elland Road last season, for £17.7m when they won promotion to the Premier League. (Independent) external-link

England boss Gareth Southgate has been allowed to return to grounds for Premier League scouting missions after staying at home for Project Restart. (Mail) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he only watched 25 minutes of the first episode of the club’s All or Nothing documentary on Amazon Prime. (Independent) external-link

Championship club Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town about a £2.5m deal for striker Kayden Jackson. Bournemouth have already had an offer rejected for the 26-year-old Ipswich man. (East Anglian Daily Times) external-link

Newcastle United have French attacking midfielder Florent Indalecio on trial. The 23-year-old former Saint-Etienne player is currently without a club. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link