Transfer rumours: Reguilon, Tomori, Sigurdsson, Gimenez, Partey, Garcia
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Real Madrid and Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, is at Tottenham's training groundfor a medical before a £25m move to the Premier League club.(Evening Standard)
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, but is also willing to let a number of players leave including Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 31, and England midfielder Fabian Delph, 30. (Times, subscription required)
Manchester City are prepared to move for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez, 25, if Napoli refuse to lower their demands for Senegal centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Guardian)
Atletico Madrid and Ghana defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, is among Arsenal's main targets but the Spanish club insist they will only sell if the player's £45m buy-out clause is met. (Football.London)
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Ivory Coast-born right-winger Amad Traore, 18, from Italian side Atalanta. (Manchester Evening News)
Leicester City are close to signing 23-year-old Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has suggested the La Liga side will not be re-signing Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19. (Manchester Evening News)
Arsenal are tracking Dijon and Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, 25, with the Gunners hoping a deal can be done for around £1.5m. (Evening Standard)
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has rejected reports that 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Memphis Depay, who used to play for Manchester United, is on the verge of joining Barcelona. (Evening Standard)
Sheffield United have made an enquiry for Arsenal's England Under-19 striker Folarin Balogun, 19, Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed. (Yorkshire Post)
RB Leipzig have threatened to take legal action against Leeds United over their failure to sign 23-year-old French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin. Leipzig claim Leeds were contractually obliged to sign Augustin, who was on loan at Elland Road last season, for £17.7m when they won promotion to the Premier League. (Independent)
England boss Gareth Southgate has been allowed to return to grounds for Premier League scouting missions after staying at home for Project Restart. (Mail)
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said he only watched 25 minutes of the first episode of the club’s All or Nothing documentary on Amazon Prime. (Independent)
Championship club Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town about a £2.5m deal for striker Kayden Jackson. Bournemouth have already had an offer rejected for the 26-year-old Ipswich man. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Newcastle United have French attacking midfielder Florent Indalecio on trial. The 23-year-old former Saint-Etienne player is currently without a club. (Newcastle Chronicle)