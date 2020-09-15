Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham could use England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, as a makeweight as they attempt to re-sign Wales international Gareth Bale, 31, from Real Madrid. (Mail) external-link

Everton could listen to offers for a number of players, including England winger Theo Walcott, 31, Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi, 24, and Italy's 20-year-old striker Moise Kean, as they look to trim Carlo Ancelotti's squad. (Mirror) external-link

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new three-year deal with Arsenal is worth about £55m including bonuses. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are still planning to add more players to their squad, with Atletico Madrid's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, and Lyon's French playmaker Houssem Aouar, 22, two of their targets. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich are ready to revive their interest in English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, with the European champions increasingly hopeful Chelsea will listen to offers for their academy graduate. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona will try to sign Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, this summer if they can sell French central defenders Samuel Umtiti, 26, and Jean-Clair Todibo, 20. (Mail) external-link

Juventus are growing pessimistic over a move for Barcelona's 33-year-old Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who is struggling to obtain an Italian passport quickly enough for the Serie A champions' liking. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are edging closer to the signing of Senegal international Edouard Mendy, 28, with the Rennes goalkeeper waiting to make the switch. (Star) external-link

Inter Milan are still pursuing a permanent deal for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, but West Ham are also keen to sign the Italy international on loan. (Independent) external-link

Roma's frustration at failing to agree a fee with Manchester United for England centre-back Chris Smalling could see the Italian club consider alternatives. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have rejected an approach from Sheffield United for striker Folarin Balogun. The Blades are believed to have offered £3m plus add-ons but the Gunners want a deal worth about £15m for the 19-year-old, who has played for England and the United States at youth level but also qualifies to represent Nigeria. (Mail) external-link