Transfer rumours: Salah, Bale, Reguilon, Belotti, Alonso, Paulinho, Toure, March
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has made Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, his top transfer target. (Sunday Express)
Manchester United could move for Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Sunday Express)
Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, would prefer a loan to Sevilla over a move to Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish)
Tottenham have had a loan bid rejected for 26-year-old Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti. (Sky Italia - in Italian)
Manchester United are prepared to pay £23m for Monaco's French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19. (L'Equipe, via Sunday Express)
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants to bring Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 29, to the Serie A club. (Sky Italia, via Mail on Sunday)
Tottenham are pondering a move for Braga's Portuguese striker Paulinho, 27. (90min)
Manchester City and Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 23, would be open to being part of a swap deal for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Radio Marte, via Sun)
Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 37, has no plans to retire and wants to play in Serie A. He is currently a free agent after leaving Chinese outfit Qingdao Huanghai in January. (Tuttomercato via Goal)
West Ham are interested in a move for Brighton's 26-year-old English winger Solly March and have started negotiations. (90min)
Dijon's French forward Mounir Chouiar, 21, is a target for Leeds, Wolves and Arsenal. (France Football - in French)
Leeds want to buy Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20. (Mail on Sunday)
Aston Villa have had a 17m euros (£15.7m) bid turned down for Lyon and Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore, 25. (Footmercato - in French)
Burnley will make an £8m move for Mainz and Sweden attacking midfielder Robin Quaison, 26. (Mail on Sunday)
Liverpool have agreed a £1.8m deal for Fluminense's 17-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga. (Globo Esporte, via Mail on Sunday)
Sunderland have won the race to sign Hartlepool midfielder Josh Hawkes. The 21-year-old was also on the radar of Leeds, Newcastle and Middlesbrough. (Team Talk)
