Manchester United are considering ending their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20. (Star) external-link

Liverpool are laying the early groundwork to sign Watford and Senegal striker Ismaila Sarr, 22, in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona will make a loan offer to Arsenal for Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 25. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28, will have a medical in London this weekend after Chelsea agreed a deal for the Senegal international. (Star) external-link

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, was "surprised" by rumours linking him to Juventus. (Telefoot, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea are considering loaning out England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19. (90min) external-link

Manager David Moyes says West Ham will not meet Burnley's asking price for England international defender James Tarkowski, 27. (Football London, via Lancs Live) external-link

Tottenham are unlikely to sign Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26, during the current transfer window. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is surprised there are no clubs "knocking on the door" with official approaches for Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 27. (Standard) external-link

West Brom are in advanced talks to sign Watford and England striker Troy Deeney, 32. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton have joined the race to sign Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Aston Villa are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Guardian) external-link

Swiss defender Gaetano Berardi, 32, hopes to sign a new contract with Leeds United this month. Berardi's previous deal expired at the end of last season and he is currently on the sidelines with an ACL injury. (RSI - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing an 18m euro (£16.6m) bid for Werder Bremen and Kosovo attacker Milot Rashica, 24. (Bild - in German) external-link

Tottenham have been told Red Bull Salzburg and Zambia forward Patson Daka, 21, wants to stay in Austria. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Brentford over a potential deal for Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 24. (90min) external-link

Bournemouth will allow Norway striker Joshua King, 28, to leave the club. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a £750,000 fee with Manchester City for 17-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill. (Manchester Evening News) external-link