The new proposals could affect competitors in all sports

Athletes in all sports could be named when charged with breaking anti-doping rules, under a new proposal.

Currently, most athletes are protected by anonymity until an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) is proven and a sanction issued.

But UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) has now opened a six-week public consultation.

"We want to hear the public's views as well at those affected - the athletes and their entourage,” said Ukad chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

"It is important we review our processes periodically to ensure they meet the demands of the current fight for clean sport.”

British track and field competitors are named at the point of charge by the Athletics Integrity Unit - an international body set up in 2017 to combat doping in athletics - so if this change is agreed, it would bring greater consistency across UK sport.

“As it stands, because of these differences in some sports, British athletes in athletics are named at the point of charge, while in other sports that's not the case,” added Sapstead.

"We have an opportunity to make this change and want views from athletes, coaches and sports fans, as to whether this would help support our mission for clean sport.

"This is a genuinely open consultation and opportunity for the public to give their views before we put a proposal to the Ukad board before the end of the year."

The consultation period will close on 22 October, and Ukad says it will report the findings.

The British Athletes Commission, the voice for elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes, said: "As with all athlete-related matters, we will consult our membership to obtain their feedback before establishing any formal position."