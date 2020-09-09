Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have contacted Arsenal over a potential move for Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 25. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

French champions Paris St-Germain also want to sign Bellerin and have made contact with his representatives. (Independent) external-link

Real Madrid are willing to pay half of Gareth Bale's wages to help the 31-year-old Wales forward leave the Spanish champions. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, wants to return to Juventus, the club from which he joined the Toffees in 2019. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Rennes have confirmed they are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28. (Goal) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate will hold heart-to-heart talks with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 18, after the pair were sent home from international duty for breaching coronavirus rules. (Mail) external-link

Bournemouth want to re-sign Scotland winger Matt Richie from Newcastle but have been unable to match the 30-year-old's personal terms. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal and Brazil centre-back David Luiz, 33, could miss the first month of the season after he aggravated a neck problem. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa want to sign Bournemouth and Norway forward Joshua King, but the 28-year-old prefers a move to Manchester United after a deal to go to Old Trafford broke down in the January transfer window. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 29, will seek clarification over his role in the team amid rumours the Gunners are willing to sell him this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa have made an improved bid of more than £15m for Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, after having a first bid rejected. (Goal) external-link

Watford will not stand in England striker Troy Deeney's way as the 32-year-old seeks a return to Premier League football. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old striker Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid. The teenager will arrive from Spain later this week, but will have to quarantine for 14 days. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Paris St-Germain and France Under-21 defender Loic Mbe Soh, 19. (Goal - in French) external-link

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, 22, wants Crystal Palace to make an offer for him. (Sky Sports) external-link

Simon Grayson is to be made Wigan manager by the club's administrators. (Sun) external-link