Transfer rumours: Bellerin, Bale, Kean, Mendy, Ritchie, Luiz, Lacazette

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip

Barcelona have contacted Arsenal over a potential move for Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

French champions Paris St-Germain also want to sign Bellerin and have made contact with his representatives. (Independent)external-link

Real Madrid are willing to pay half of Gareth Bale's wages to help the 31-year-old Wales forward leave the Spanish champions. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, wants to return to Juventus, the club from which he joined the Toffees in 2019. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Rennes have confirmed they are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28. (Goal)external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate will hold heart-to-heart talks with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 18, after the pair were sent home from international duty for breaching coronavirus rules. (Mail)external-link

Bournemouth want to re-sign Scotland winger Matt Richie from Newcastle but have been unable to match the 30-year-old's personal terms. (Newcastle Chronicle)external-link

Arsenal and Brazil centre-back David Luiz, 33, could miss the first month of the season after he aggravated a neck problem. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Aston Villa want to sign Bournemouth and Norway forward Joshua King, but the 28-year-old prefers a move to Manchester United after a deal to go to Old Trafford broke down in the January transfer window. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 29, will seek clarification over his role in the team amid rumours the Gunners are willing to sell him this summer. (ESPN)external-link

Aston Villa have made an improved bid of more than £15m for Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, after having a first bid rejected. (Goal)external-link

Watford will not stand in England striker Troy Deeney's way as the 32-year-old seeks a return to Premier League football. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old striker Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid. The teenager will arrive from Spain later this week, but will have to quarantine for 14 days. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Paris St-Germain and France Under-21 defender Loic Mbe Soh, 19. (Goal - in French)external-link

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, 22, wants Crystal Palace to make an offer for him. (Sky Sports)external-link

Simon Grayson is to be made Wigan manager by the club's administrators. (Sun)external-link

The back page of the Daily Mirror
The back page of the Daily Mirror
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC