Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leeds United are trying to persuade Paris St-Germain and Germany winger Julian Draxler, 26, to join the club. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

England centre-back John Stones, 26, is prepared to stay at Manchester City this season and fight for a place in Pep Guardiola's team. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, is close to a move to Everton on a season-long loan. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in Manchester City's Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, 23. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, with Aston Villa and Chelsea reportedly interested. (Express) external-link

United are monitoring Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon's situation at Real Madrid after being told the 23-year-old is available, however their priority is still to bring in attacking reinforcements. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool are considering selling England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 20, this summer with a possible buy-back clause. (Sky Sports) external-link

'They aren't just building a team, they're building a dynasty' Have the stakes been raised for Frank Lampard and Chelsea?

Arsenal have been offered France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 27, on a season-long loan from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa want to seal a quick deal with Arsenal for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, so that he arrives in time for their opening game of the new season on Sunday. (Mail) external-link

West Brom are considering a loan move for Watford's English striker Andre Gray, 29. (Mail) external-link

Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson is to have a medical at West Brom. The 25-year-old is set for a permanent move to the Hawthorns after joining them on loan in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Brom and Leeds have intensified their interest in a loan deal for Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20. (Mail) external-link

Bournemouth have made a bid to take Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22, on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth also want to sign English forward Tyrese Campbell, 20, from Stoke City. (Express) external-link