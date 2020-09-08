Transfer rumours: Draxler, Stones, Batshuayi, Tomori, Garcia, Brooks
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leeds United are trying to persuade Paris St-Germain and Germany winger Julian Draxler, 26, to join the club. (RMC Sport - in French)
England centre-back John Stones, 26, is prepared to stay at Manchester City this season and fight for a place in Pep Guardiola's team. (Telegraph)
Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, is close to a move to Everton on a season-long loan. (ESPN)
Barcelona are ready to rekindle their interest in Manchester City's Spanish defender Eric Garcia, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Leicester City look likely to beat Manchester United to the signature of Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, 23. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, with Aston Villa and Chelsea reportedly interested. (Express)
United are monitoring Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon's situation at Real Madrid after being told the 23-year-old is available, however their priority is still to bring in attacking reinforcements. (ESPN)
Liverpool are considering selling England Under-21 striker Rhian Brewster, 20, this summer with a possible buy-back clause. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal have been offered France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 27, on a season-long loan from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)
Aston Villa want to seal a quick deal with Arsenal for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28, so that he arrives in time for their opening game of the new season on Sunday. (Mail)
West Brom are considering a loan move for Watford's English striker Andre Gray, 29. (Mail)
Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson is to have a medical at West Brom. The 25-year-old is set for a permanent move to the Hawthorns after joining them on loan in January. (Sky Sports)
West Brom and Leeds have intensified their interest in a loan deal for Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20. (Mail)
Bournemouth have made a bid to take Tottenham and United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22, on loan. (Football Insider)
Bournemouth also want to sign English forward Tyrese Campbell, 20, from Stoke City. (Express)
