Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are hoping to secure up to three more signings before the end of the summer transfer window and Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, remains their top target. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's ability to overhaul his squad is reliant on Manchester United acting on their interest in 31-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Representatives of Porto's 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles have flown to Manchester for talks with United. (A Bola, via Metro) external-link

Manchester City have identified Sevilla's Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, 27, and Atletico Madrid's Uruguay international Jose Gimenez, 25, as alternatives to Napoli's Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa want to sign 20-year-old England youth international Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for £20m. (Sun) external-link

Premier League clubs believe Brewster will be allowed to leave Liverpool this window, with Sheffield United and Crystal Palace also interested in the striker. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are interested in bringing Bayern Munich's Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29 - a target of Liverpool - back to the club. (Bild - in German) external-link

Chelsea are aiming to complete a deal for Rennes' Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28. (Telegraph) external-link

The Blues are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Rennes after offering around £20m plus add-ons for Mendy. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29, would be Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's 'dream' signing, but could cost up to £60m. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham are preparing an improved £30m plus add-ons offer for Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 27. (Evening Standard) external-link

However, Burnley want £50m if they are to part with the England international. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are on the verge of signing Porto's 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vitor Ferreira on a season-long loan with an option to buy for around £18m. (Express and Star) external-link

Arsenal could be handed the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, as the Spanish side require additional funds to land Espanyol's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Marc Roca. (Marca, via Mirror) external-link

Spurs' 22-year-old Argentina defender Juan Foyth has emerged as La Liga side Villarreal's top defensive target. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are refusing to drop below their asking price of £30m for 26-year-old French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, while AC Milan do not want to pay more than £25m. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link