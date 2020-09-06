Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Scotland international Ryan Fraser, 26, has agreed to join Newcastle after leaving Bournemouth in the summer and is set to undergo a medical on Monday. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken with England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, about joining the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Express) external-link

Despite Gareth Bale's desire to leave Real Madrid, the club has still not received any bids for the Wales forward, with the 31-year-old's reluctance to take a pay cut putting off potential suitors. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has told the club he wants to keep Philippe Coutinho this season rather than send the Brazilian forward, 28, back out on loan. (Marca) external-link

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, 33, is due to sit a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship, allowing him to complete a move to Juventus.(Eurosport) external-link

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 34, has asked to leave Roma and join Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are preparing a final offer for Inter Milan's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Goal) external-link

West Ham will have to almost double their opening bid of £27m to stand any chance of signing Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, 27. (Sun) external-link

Tarkowski says he wants to play Champions League football "if the opportunities came" and hopes to get back in the England squad. (Telegraph) external-link

Sheffield United are finalising the £11m signing of Derby's English full-backs Jayden Bogle, 20, and Max Lowe, 23, and will also swap Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson, 25, for West Brom's Scottish winger Oliver Burke, 23. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool's former England Under-21 winger Sheyi Ojo, 23, looks set to join Championship side Cardiff City on loan, despite interest from Nottingham Forest. (Liverpool Echo) external-link