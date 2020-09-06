Transfer rumours: Fraser, Sancho, Bale, Coutinho, Suarez, Dzeko
Scotland international Ryan Fraser, 26, has agreed to join Newcastle after leaving Bournemouth in the summer and is set to undergo a medical on Monday. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken with England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, about joining the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (Express)
Despite Gareth Bale's desire to leave Real Madrid, the club has still not received any bids for the Wales forward, with the 31-year-old's reluctance to take a pay cut putting off potential suitors. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has told the club he wants to keep Philippe Coutinho this season rather than send the Brazilian forward, 28, back out on loan. (Marca)
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, 33, is due to sit a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship, allowing him to complete a move to Juventus.(Eurosport)
Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 34, has asked to leave Roma and join Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona are preparing a final offer for Inter Milan's Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 23. (Goal)
West Ham will have to almost double their opening bid of £27m to stand any chance of signing Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, 27. (Sun)
Tarkowski says he wants to play Champions League football "if the opportunities came" and hopes to get back in the England squad. (Telegraph)
Sheffield United are finalising the £11m signing of Derby's English full-backs Jayden Bogle, 20, and Max Lowe, 23, and will also swap Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson, 25, for West Brom's Scottish winger Oliver Burke, 23. (Mail)
Liverpool's former England Under-21 winger Sheyi Ojo, 23, looks set to join Championship side Cardiff City on loan, despite interest from Nottingham Forest. (Liverpool Echo)