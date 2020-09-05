Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29, has dismissed reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer, despite the Spaniard attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid are still refusing to rule out the prospect of 31-year-old Wales winger Gareth Bale leaving the club this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are on fresh alert to sign Barcelona's French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann, 29, after Lionel Messi's decision to stay at the Nou Camp. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool have told Barcelona it will cost them £15m if they want to sign Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. (Mirror) external-link

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes 19-year-old defender Ethan Ampadu has a big decision to make over his Chelsea career. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle have made a bid of £20m for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and want to finalise a deal for the 28-year-old Englishman before next weekend's Premier League season-opener against West Ham. (Sunderland Echo) external-link

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus, which is the reason why he has not yet signed a new deal at Old Trafford with his current contract due to run until 2021. (Tuttosport) external-link

United goalkeeper David de Gea has posted a picture with fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon on his Instagram page, leading to speculation that the 23-year-old Real Madrid defender could be on his way to Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Talks between Chelsea and Rennes over a move for the French side's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 29, have reached a critical stage. (Sun) external-link

Top or not? How you rated England's players in the Nations League draw against Iceland

Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal, both 33, trained separately from their club-mates on Saturday as both players prepare to leave the club for Juventus and Inter Milan respectively. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, 27, is a transfer target for Leeds United. (Talksport) external-link

Crystal Palace are lining up Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha although Napoli, Rennes, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the 23-year-old Ivorian. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sheffield United are closing in on a £10m deal for Derby defenders Jayden Bogle, 20, and Max Lowe, 23. (Mail) external-link

Bristol City have agreed terms to sign Alfie Mawson on a season-long loan from Fulham. (Football Insider) external-link