Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, will leave for the right price this summer with Manchester United and Manchester City leading the charge to sign him. (Talksport) external-link

City are set to put in a fresh offer of £66m plus add-ons for Koulibaly next week. (Inside Futbol) external-link

Chelsea's newly acquired Germany forward Timo Werner, 24, rejected the chance to move to Manchester City after Pep Guardiola called him to discuss a potential move. (Mail) external-link

West Ham have made a bid worth more than £20m for Burnley's English centre-back James Tarkowski, 27. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona have agreed terms to sign Dutch winger Memphis Depay, 26, from Lyon. (Teamtalk) external-link

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has backtracked on claims that he would never manage Barcelona due to his allegiance to rivals Espanyol. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are prepared to walk away from attempting to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho as they feel the German club's valuation of the 20-year-old is too high. (Star) external-link

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has arrived on Tyneside for talks with Newcastle United. The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham's offer for Barcelona's 20-year-old midfielder Lucas de Vega has been rejected by the La Liga side. Although De Vega wants to move, Barca want to make him a major part of their B team next season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds are in talks with Feyenoord over striker Crysencio Summerville, with the 18-year old "allowed to leave" the Netherlands club for Elland Road. (Leeds Live) external-link

Barcelona are confident that Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29, can be lured away from Liverpool in this transfer window. (Goal) external-link

West Ham are refusing to match Brentford's £20m valuation of Algeria forward Said Benrahma, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

Aston Villa have made a breakthrough in negotiations over a deal to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Villa have also had a bid for Bournemouth's English striker Callum Wilson, 28, rejected. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham are set to be offered Italian playmaker Federico Bernardeschi, 26, as part of Juventus' efforts to sign French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, from the north London club. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are keen to move French defender Samuel Umtiti, 26, out of the club. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link