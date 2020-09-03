Transfer rumours: Koulibaly, Messi, Smalling, Sancho, Reguilon, Anderson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says they want to sign Arsenal's 32-year-old Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, which could pave the way for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, to join Manchester City. (Standard)
De Laurentiis admits he regrets not selling 29-year-old Koulibaly sooner. (Manchester Evening News)
Lionel Messi's father has spent a second day negotiating with Barcelona over his son's potential exit, and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says he hopes the 33-year-old Argentina forward does not sign for another Premier League club. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, 30, looks set to join Roma on a permanent basis. (Mirror)
Monaco have rejected a sizeable bid from Manchester United for 19-year-old French defender Benoit Badiashile, who is set to stay at the club. (Metro).
Manchester United are attempting to finalise Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho's salary and agent fees before making a bid for the 20-year-old England international. (Star)
Sevilla remain hopeful of being able to keep Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon on loan for another season despite the 23-year-old Spaniard being linked with a permanent move to Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish)
Arsenal are close to completing the loan signing of 24-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second successive season. (Mail)
Arsenal are considering an approach for West Ham's 27-year-old Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson. (Football Insider)
Liverpool will not let 23-year-old Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson leave on loan again despite interest from Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton. (Liverpool Echo)
Chelsea have been told they must pay at least £30m to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28, from Rennes. (Telegraph)
Inter Milan will need to raise money by offloading Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic if they are to bid for 29-year-old Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Crystal Palace, West Ham, West Brom, Norwich and Watford are interested in 26-year-old French defender Jean-Claude Billong, who plays for Serie B side Salernitana. (Teamtalk)
Roma are considering a move for 25-year-old Hertha Berlin and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek in order to replace Edin Dzeko. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Hull City are looking to sign Southampton centre-back Alfie Jones, 22, on a permanent deal. (Yorkshire Post)
Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez, 32, is determined to seal a move back to Athletic Bilbao this summer. (Goal)
