Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says they want to sign Arsenal's 32-year-old Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, which could pave the way for Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, to join Manchester City. (Standard) external-link

De Laurentiis admits he regrets not selling 29-year-old Koulibaly sooner. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Lionel Messi's father has spent a second day negotiating with Barcelona over his son's potential exit, and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says he hopes the 33-year-old Argentina forward does not sign for another Premier League club. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, 30, looks set to join Roma on a permanent basis. (Mirror) external-link

Monaco have rejected a sizeable bid from Manchester United for 19-year-old French defender Benoit Badiashile, who is set to stay at the club. (Metro) external-link .

Manchester United are attempting to finalise Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho's salary and agent fees before making a bid for the 20-year-old England international. (Star) external-link

Where does Donny fit? How do Manchester United plan to use their new signing?

Sevilla remain hopeful of being able to keep Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon on loan for another season despite the 23-year-old Spaniard being linked with a permanent move to Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are close to completing the loan signing of 24-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos for a second successive season. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are considering an approach for West Ham's 27-year-old Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool will not let 23-year-old Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson leave on loan again despite interest from Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea have been told they must pay at least £30m to sign Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 28, from Rennes. (Telegraph) external-link

Inter Milan will need to raise money by offloading Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic if they are to bid for 29-year-old Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace, West Ham, West Brom, Norwich and Watford are interested in 26-year-old French defender Jean-Claude Billong, who plays for Serie B side Salernitana. (Teamtalk) external-link

Roma are considering a move for 25-year-old Hertha Berlin and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek in order to replace Edin Dzeko. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Hull City are looking to sign Southampton centre-back Alfie Jones, 22, on a permanent deal. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez, 32, is determined to seal a move back to Athletic Bilbao this summer. (Goal) external-link