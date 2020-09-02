Transfer rumours: Messi, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Wilson, Guendouzi, Higuain
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, has met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said the club will not negotiate for the sale of the Argentine forward, 33. (Marca)
The first meeting since Messi's transfer request ended with no agreement, with Barcelona saying the offer of a new two-year deal remains. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Messi's transfer fee to leave Barcelona could be as little as 100 million euros (£88.8m). (Telegraph)
Manchester United have been invited to negotiate with Bayern Munich for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (ESPN)
New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants the club to do whatever it takes to land Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29. (ESPN)
Aston Villa face competition from Newcastle for Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, 28. (Telegraph)
Paris St-Germain have turned down the chance to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal. (Telegraph)
DC United have made an approach for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, 32, and are interested in Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 30. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Argentina international Higuain also has offers from France, England, Spain and China, according to the player's agent. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Watford may consider allowing English striker Troy Deeney, 32, out on loan this season and recall him if they win promotion back to the Premier League. (Telegraph)
Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, says he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Sun)
West Brom have stepped up their pursuit of England Under-21 winger Grady Diangana, 22, by offering West Ham a deal that could rise to £18m with add-ons. (Guardian)
Arsenal full-backs Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney, both 23, will now stay at the club after boss Mikel Arteta made it clear he wanted both to be a part of his squad. (90mins)
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, has been urged to stay at the club by an unlikely source... WWE wrestler Triple H. (BT Sport)
