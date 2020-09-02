Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, has met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said the club will not negotiate for the sale of the Argentine forward, 33. (Marca) external-link

The first meeting since Messi's transfer request ended with no agreement, with Barcelona saying the offer of a new two-year deal remains. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Messi's transfer fee to leave Barcelona could be as little as 100 million euros (£88.8m). (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have been invited to negotiate with Bayern Munich for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 29. (ESPN) external-link

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman wants the club to do whatever it takes to land Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa face competition from Newcastle for Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, 28. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain have turned down the chance to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal. (Telegraph) external-link

Where does Donny fit? How do Manchester United plan to use their new signing?

DC United have made an approach for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, 32, and are interested in Everton's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 30. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Argentina international Higuain also has offers from France, England, Spain and China, according to the player's agent. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Watford may consider allowing English striker Troy Deeney, 32, out on loan this season and recall him if they win promotion back to the Premier League. (Telegraph) external-link

Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, says he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

West Brom have stepped up their pursuit of England Under-21 winger Grady Diangana, 22, by offering West Ham a deal that could rise to £18m with add-ons. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal full-backs Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney, both 23, will now stay at the club after boss Mikel Arteta made it clear he wanted both to be a part of his squad. (90mins) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, has been urged to stay at the club by an unlikely source... WWE wrestler Triple H. (BT Sport) external-link