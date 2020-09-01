Transfer rumours: James, Bellerin, Kante, Castagne, Partey, Doucoure
Paris St-Germain have made a bid of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also interested in the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Guardian)
Everton have agreed to sign Colombian winger James Rodriguez, 29, from Real Madrid on a three-year deal. (Telegraph)
Chelsea have given N'Golo Kante an £80m price tag with Inter Milan interested in the 29-year-old. (Express)
However, France midfielder Kante is keen to stay at Chelsea. (Goal)
Leicester have agreed a deal worth £22m to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 24, from Atalanta. (Telegraph)
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, is keen on a move to Arsenal but the Gunners need to offload players before meeting the Ghana international's £44.5m release clause. (Goal)
Monaco have expressed an interest in Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after Everton failed with a bid for the 27-year-old. (Evening Standard)
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is ready to sell the club's record signing, 23-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Sun)
Newcastle are attempting to structure a deal for Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, 28, that would see midfielder Matt Ritchie rejoin the Cherries, but Aston Villa are also keen on the English striker. (Sky Sports)
PSG have made contact with Inter and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, who is also a target for Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Crystal Palace have rejected an offer in the region of £20m for Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, 24, from RB Leipzig. (Mail)
Juventus want Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 33, or Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 34. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, is prepared to stay and fight for his Chelsea place, even if the club are successful in signing a new goalkeeper. (Telegraph)
Al Nassr have offered Arsenal's German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 31, a 20m euros (£18m) contract to join the Saudi Arabian side. (Fanatik - in Turkish)
Tottenham have announced former Swansea chairman Trevor Birch as their new director of football operations. (Evening Standard)