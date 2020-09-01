Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have made a bid of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also interested in the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Guardian) external-link

Everton have agreed to sign Colombian winger James Rodriguez, 29, from Real Madrid on a three-year deal. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea have given N'Golo Kante an £80m price tag with Inter Milan interested in the 29-year-old. (Express) external-link

However, France midfielder Kante is keen to stay at Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

Leicester have agreed a deal worth £22m to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 24, from Atalanta. (Telegraph) external-link

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, is keen on a move to Arsenal but the Gunners need to offload players before meeting the Ghana international's £44.5m release clause. (Goal) external-link

Monaco have expressed an interest in Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after Everton failed with a bid for the 27-year-old. (Evening Standard) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is ready to sell the club's record signing, 23-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are attempting to structure a deal for Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, 28, that would see midfielder Matt Ritchie rejoin the Cherries, but Aston Villa are also keen on the English striker. (Sky Sports) external-link

PSG have made contact with Inter and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, who is also a target for Tottenham. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer in the region of £20m for Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, 24, from RB Leipzig. (Mail) external-link

Juventus want Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, 33, or Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 34. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, is prepared to stay and fight for his Chelsea place, even if the club are successful in signing a new goalkeeper. (Telegraph) external-link

Al Nassr have offered Arsenal's German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 31, a 20m euros (£18m) contract to join the Saudi Arabian side. (Fanatik - in Turkish) external-link

Tottenham have announced former Swansea chairman Trevor Birch as their new director of football operations. (Evening Standard) external-link