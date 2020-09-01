Kai McKenzie-Lyle headed a goal in his first international appearance for Guyana

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer window is open from 27 July until 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

The window, delayed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is also set to include a domestic-only period for transfers between Premier League and English Football League clubs from 5-16 October.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column and for a full list of the August transfers, click here.

1 September

English Football League

Kai McKenzie-Lyle [Unattached - Cambridge] Free

Transfers page archive

2020: January - February to July - August

2019: January - February-April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February-May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.