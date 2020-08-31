Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer and is "likely" to move to Manchester City, according to presidential candidate Toni Freixa. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona believe the only way the Argentina forward, 33, can legally leave for free is if he commits to not playing football next season. (ESPN) external-link

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, has urged Messi to return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys. (C5N, via Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea have agreed to sign Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 21, for an initial club-record fee of £72m, which will take their summer transfer spending past £200m. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United are targeting RB Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (ESPN) external-link

Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, is poised to rejoin Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this week. (Guardian) external-link

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed interest in signing Germany's Mesut Ozil this summer, but the Arsenal playmaker, 31, has no intention of leaving London. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks over a new contract for French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 33, despite signing Joe Hart on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs are in talks to sign Bournemouth and Norway striker Josh King and also want the Cherries' English forward Callum Wilson, both 28. (Talksport) external-link

Aston Villa are also interested in signing Wilson from Bournemouth. (Mail) external-link

Schalke are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the 27-year-old Argentine who has also been linked with Aston Villa. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have agreed to send English centre-back Rob Holding, 24, on loan to Newcastle United, with the deal set to be completed this week. (Talksport) external-link

Inter Milan could look to offload Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, eight months after signing him from Tottenham. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace are leading the chase to sign Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20, on a season-long loan. (Sun) external-link