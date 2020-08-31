Transfer rumours: Van de Beek, Grealish, Kepa, Kante, Suarez

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip

Manchester City are prepared to pay 33-year-old Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi £450m as part of a five-year plan that would eventually see him join New York City FC. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United have held talks with Aston Villa as they strive to reach an agreement on a deal for 24-year-old English playmaker Jack Grealish. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham attempted to hijack Manchester United's move for Netherlands and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23. (Mirror)external-link

Arsenal are set to offer Argentine keeper Emiliano Martinez, 27, a new deal and could do the same for England full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, if he stays at the club. (Mirror)external-link

Spain's 25-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been linked with leaving Chelsea, wants to stay at the Stamford Bridge club and fight for his place. (Sun)external-link

Leeds United are interested in signing Udinese's Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul but have been told any move for the 26-year-old would cost £31m. (Guardian)external-link

Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in Bournemouth and Norway forward Joshua King, 28. (Chronicle)external-link

Valencia have enquired about Arsenal's 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Super Deporte - in Spanish)external-link

Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, would be open to a return to former club Juventus. (Goal)external-link

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Italia)external-link

Emerson Palmieri's agent says Inter are interested in signing the 26-year-old Italy left-back from Chelsea this summer. (Goal)external-link

West Ham's French striker Sebastien Haller, 26, has rejected the chance to join Hertha BSC. (90 mins)external-link

Barcelona must pay £12m if they wish to cancel 33-year-old Uruguay forward Luis Suarez's contract. (Goal)external-link

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara's agent says Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old Guinea player. (Tuttomercato, via Standard)external-link

Daily Star
'City's Messi deal doomed' - Star
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC