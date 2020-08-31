Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are prepared to pay 33-year-old Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi £450m as part of a five-year plan that would eventually see him join New York City FC. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have held talks with Aston Villa as they strive to reach an agreement on a deal for 24-year-old English playmaker Jack Grealish. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham attempted to hijack Manchester United's move for Netherlands and Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are set to offer Argentine keeper Emiliano Martinez, 27, a new deal and could do the same for England full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, if he stays at the club. (Mirror) external-link

Spain's 25-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been linked with leaving Chelsea, wants to stay at the Stamford Bridge club and fight for his place. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United are interested in signing Udinese's Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul but have been told any move for the 26-year-old would cost £31m. (Guardian) external-link

Which footballer shares the same musical tastes as you? Play the quiz to find out which player you match

Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in Bournemouth and Norway forward Joshua King, 28. (Chronicle) external-link

Valencia have enquired about Arsenal's 21-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Super Deporte - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, would be open to a return to former club Juventus. (Goal) external-link

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to sign France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Italia) external-link

Emerson Palmieri's agent says Inter are interested in signing the 26-year-old Italy left-back from Chelsea this summer. (Goal) external-link

West Ham's French striker Sebastien Haller, 26, has rejected the chance to join Hertha BSC. (90 mins) external-link

Barcelona must pay £12m if they wish to cancel 33-year-old Uruguay forward Luis Suarez's contract. (Goal) external-link

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara's agent says Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old Guinea player. (Tuttomercato, via Standard) external-link