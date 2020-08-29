Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Senior figures at Barcelona expect Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, to join Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are hopeful of a double high-profile signing, with Messi plus a new contract for manager Pep Guardiola. (Mirror) external-link

Messi has told Barcelona he will not be turning up for coronavirus testing on Sunday. (Marca) external-link

A football agent who helped to take Messi to Barcelona claims it is "90%" sure he will stay at the Nou Camp. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Colombia international James Rodriguez, 29, will have a medical at Everton early next week as the Toffees close in on a deal for the Real Madrid attacking midfielder. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 27, has rejected a move to Wolves as part of the deal taking Republic of Ireland's Matt Doherty, 28, in the other direction. (Star) external-link

Inter Milan have told Tottenham they are interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele but want the Lilywhites to lower their £55m valuation of the 23-year-old France midfielder. (Express) external-link

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, is waiting to see if Barcelona bid for him before considering a move to Manchester United or Tottenham. (Sport) external-link

Manchester City's bid to secure Kevin De Bruyne to a new £350,000-a-week contract has been put on hold following the arrest of the 29-year-old Belgium midfielder's agent. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle have emerged as favourites to sign Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding, 24, on a season-long loan. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have made an enquiry about signing Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 23, but have been put off by the £25m asking price. The Gunners rejected a £15m offer from Wolves last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing a £10m offer for Arsenal's Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez, 27. (Independent) external-link

Everton and England defender Michael Keane, 27, has agreed terms on a lucrative new long-term contract at Goodison Park. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle have been linked with Porto's Mali striker Moussa Marega. (Bola, via Newcastle Chronicle) external-link