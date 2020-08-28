Transfer rumours: Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum, James, Doherty, Mane

Lionel Messi's father has told Paris St-Germain that the Barcelona and Argentina forward, 33, wants to join Manchester City. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Messi called Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola last Tuesday - before telling Barcelona he wants to leave - and told him 'I want to win the next two Ballon d'Or awards, and I can only do that with you'. (Marca)external-link

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has rejected a meeting with Messi to negotiate his departure and is clinging to a £624m termination clause. (El Periodico - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 21. (Football Insider)external-link

Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29, is wanted by Barcelona. (Goal)external-link

Everton have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, 29, after the Colombian winger spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich. (beIN via Sun)external-link

Gossip: Can Jose Mourinho lure Callum Wilson and Ivan Rakitic to Spurs?

Republic of Ireland right-back Matt Doherty, 28, will have a medical with Tottenham on Saturday after they agreed to pay an initial £12m to Wolves. (Football London)external-link

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 28, is open to leaving Liverpool and re-joining former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Aaron Ramsey has rejected the chance to join Newcastle from Juventus after the Magpies made an approach for the Wales midfielder, 29. (Express)external-link

Freiburg and Germany defender Robin Koch, 22, has agreed personal terms with Leeds United. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester United are close to completing deals for young Spanish full-backs Marc Jurado, 16, and Alvaro Fernandez, 17, who would join from Barcelona and Real Madrid's youth set-ups respectively. (Sky Sports)external-link

Aston Villa are set to beat off competition from Sheffield United and Fulham to complete a £12m deal for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash, 23. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 37, who has been released by Manchester City. (Marca)external-link

AC Milan are in talks over re-signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic after having the 33-year-old Bosnian on loan for the second half of last season. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Inter Milan are in the final stages of negotiating a £1.34m deal to sign Roma's Serbia left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, 34. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

