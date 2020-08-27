Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, contacted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last week to tell him he wants to leave Barcelona. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City would be willing to use Spanish defenders Eric Garcia, 19, and Angelino, 23, as makeweights in a deal for Messi, if they cannot sign him on a free transfer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City are prepared to offer Barcelona £89.5m plus Garcia, Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 26, and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 23, for Messi. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are set to demand more than 20m euros for 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter Milan while on loan at Sevilla. (Marca) external-link

Chelsea are putting the finishing touches to a £90m move for 21-year-old Germany and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz. (Guardian) external-link

Where could Messi go next? Andy West looks at the options - and make your choice of where he might play next season

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed a new one-year contract at AC Milan believed to be worth about £6m. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, has settled any speculation about his future by saying he is preparing for a third season with Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

France forward Antoine Griezmann had decided to leave Barcelona before new coach Ronald Koeman convinced the 29-year-old to make a U-turn. (RMC Sport via Metro) external-link

The arrival of 28-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty at Tottenham from Wolves would pave the way for Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 27, to leave. (Standard) external-link

Tottenham have rejected an opening bid from AC Milan for Serge Aurier, with Bayer Leverkusen also interested. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, 20, who is regarded as one of the best young prospects in Italy. (Corriere dello Sport via Metro) external-link

Leeds are set to make a bid for Lazio's 23-year-old Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle have joined the list of Premier League sides interested in a move for 20-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster. (Chronicle) external-link

Representatives of Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer, 22, and French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, 24, have asked Celtic for valuations, before potential moves away. (Sky Sports) external-link

Watford captain and striker Troy Deeney, 32, has been offered to West Brom. (Mail) external-link