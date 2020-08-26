Transfer rumours: Messi, Sancho, Suarez, Brooks, Badiashile, Doherty
Lionel Messi's dad is already in England to discuss a two-year deal with Manchester City after the Argentina forward, 33, said he wants to leave Barcelona. (Sun)
If the deal goes ahead, it could cost City £500m. (Telegraph)
Any club wanting to sign Messi will have to pay about £90million a year to match his wages at Barcelona. (Times - subscription required)
Messi will attend Barcelona training on Monday to avoid legal problems with the club. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United have the money to buy Messi, but Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, is still their main transfer target. (Express)
Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, was called by new manager Ronald Koeman on Monday and told he needed to find another club. (Mail)
Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, 23, has been made available for transfer and is a possible alternative for Manchester United if they do not want to pay £108m for Sancho. (Express)
Manchester United have had a £22m bid for French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19, turned down by Monaco. (RMC via Star)
Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty. Wolves are asking for around £20m for the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland defender but Spurs are hoping to pay less. (Independent)
Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara looks set to leave the European champions. The Bundesliga club want around £30m and Liverpool have been linked with the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (Express)
Brighton look set to keep 22-year-old English defender Ben White, who spent last season on loan at Leeds, despite interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sun)
Free agent Edinson Cavani has rejected a summer move to Juventus due to his loyalty to former club Napoli. The 33-year-old Uruguay striker left Paris St-Germain at the end of last season. (Sky Sports Italy, via the Mail)