Lionel Messi's dad is already in England to discuss a two-year deal with Manchester City after the Argentina forward, 33, said he wants to leave Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

If the deal goes ahead, it could cost City £500m. (Telegraph) external-link

Any club wanting to sign Messi will have to pay about £90million a year to match his wages at Barcelona. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Messi will attend Barcelona training on Monday to avoid legal problems with the club. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have the money to buy Messi, but Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, is still their main transfer target. (Express) external-link

Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 33, was called by new manager Ronald Koeman on Monday and told he needed to find another club. (Mail) external-link

Bournemouth and Wales winger David Brooks, 23, has been made available for transfer and is a possible alternative for Manchester United if they do not want to pay £108m for Sancho. (Express) external-link

Manchester United have had a £22m bid for French defender Benoit Badiashile, 19, turned down by Monaco. (RMC via Star) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty. Wolves are asking for around £20m for the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland defender but Spurs are hoping to pay less. (Independent) external-link

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara looks set to leave the European champions. The Bundesliga club want around £30m and Liverpool have been linked with the 29-year-old Spain midfielder. (Express) external-link

Brighton look set to keep 22-year-old English defender Ben White, who spent last season on loan at Leeds, despite interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Free agent Edinson Cavani has rejected a summer move to Juventus due to his loyalty to former club Napoli. The 33-year-old Uruguay striker left Paris St-Germain at the end of last season. (Sky Sports Italy, via the Mail) external-link