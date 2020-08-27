Last updated on .From the section Sport

Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt won last year's ePL title

Donovan Hunt, playing under the name 'Tekkz', is seeking to land a double for Premier League champions Liverpool in Friday's ePremier League finals day.

The defending champion got to the Xbox One semi-finals via preliminary rounds.

"The first guy I play on Friday, Jamboo, I've played a few times and he's hard to beat," said 'Tekkz', 19.

Players representing six other Premier League teams are in the ePremier League finals, which are being streamed live by the BBC from 18:00 BST on Friday.

Coronavirus safety measures mean he must defend his title online, instead of in person at Fulham's Gfinity Arena.

The world number one faces West Ham United's Jamie 'Jamboo' Rigden in the semi-finals with Watford's Alex 'Hashtag Shawrey' Shaw and Marc 'MarcMarleyyy' Marley, representing Bournemouth, in the other last-four tie.

In the PlayStation 4 semi-finals, Chelsea's Kyle 'Hammond' Hammond and Arsenal's Tassal 'Faze Tass' Rushan meet while Watford's world number three Tom 'Hashtag Tom' Leese takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Callum 'Callum' Moore.

The winners of the Xbox One and PS4 finals then go head to head in the grand final to decide the 2019/20 ePremier League champion.

Friday's schedule 18:00 PS4 semi-finals

19:00: Xbox semi-finals

20:00: PS4 Final

21:00: Xbox Final

22:00: Cross-platform Final

Like many youngsters, 'Tekkz' played football whenever he could and turned to consoles when that wasn't possible.

"Then I entered some random tournaments and started winning them," he said.

"I looked up professional Fifa tournaments, found some, qualified for some and took it from there."

He beat his friends then went online to find stronger opposition. He found himself beating professional players on a regular basis and turned pro at the age of 16.

'Tekkz' is confident he can win on Friday - but knows he is the player everyone wants to beat.

"I probably am the favourite but there's a guy called 'Hashtag Tom', who I'll probably play in the final if I get there, who's really good. So him or me."

His advice for youngsters keen to improve their Fifa skills is to get tooled up with skills early.

"When you load up Fifa, go and have a look at all the different skill moves (Tornado Spins and Sombrero Flicks) and learn them because, if you do, you can be very difficult to defend against. Find out which of them are the better ones - and copy your mates."

The ePL's invitational tournament during the coronavirus pandemic, involving players representing all 20 Premier League clubs and shown on the BBC, was won by Wolves' Diogo Jota and Leicester's James Maddison.