Transfer rumours: Messi, Silva, Coutinho, James, Sarr, Van De Beek
Paris St-Germain and Manchester United are in position to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward, 33, told Barcelona he wants to leave - and both would be willing to pay a fee. (Sport - in Spanish)
Thiago Silva, 35, is set to undergo a Chelsea medical on Thursday, despite a late attempt by Paris St-Germain to offer the Brazilian defender a new deal. (Sky Sports)
Philippe Coutinho would prefer to return to the Premier League than stay with Barcelona - with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder. (Marca)
Everton are in talks over a deal for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, 29, with boss Zinedine Zidane keen for him to leave the club. (talkSPORT)
Chelsea are set to complete the signing of free agent and former Nice defender Malang Sarr, 21, on a five-year contract. (Express)
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is open to a move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United chasing the 23-year-old Dutchman. (Manchester Evening News)
Newcastle United are interested in bringing Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding, 24, in on loan and the Gunners are open to offers. (Mail)
AC Milan are pushing to sign Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 21, on loan from Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season. (Marca)
Crystal Palace have agreed a £14m fee for QPR midfielder Eberichi Eze, beating a late bid from West Brom for the 22-year-old after Fulham pulled out. (Sun)
Fulham have entered the race to sign Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, 24, with several other Premier League clubs also interested. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa are also chasing Watkins, as well as Leeds United and West Brom. (Birmingham Live)
Everton, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United all sent scouts to watch Dundee United centre-back Lewis Neilson, 17. (Dundee Courier)