Paris St-Germain and Manchester United are in position to sign Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward, 33, told Barcelona he wants to leave - and both would be willing to pay a fee. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Thiago Silva, 35, is set to undergo a Chelsea medical on Thursday, despite a late attempt by Paris St-Germain to offer the Brazilian defender a new deal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Philippe Coutinho would prefer to return to the Premier League than stay with Barcelona - with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder. (Marca) external-link

Everton are in talks over a deal for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, 29, with boss Zinedine Zidane keen for him to leave the club. (talkSPORT) external-link

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of free agent and former Nice defender Malang Sarr, 21, on a five-year contract. (Express) external-link

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is open to a move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United chasing the 23-year-old Dutchman. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in bringing Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding, 24, in on loan and the Gunners are open to offers. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan are pushing to sign Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 21, on loan from Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season. (Marca) external-link

Crystal Palace have agreed a £14m fee for QPR midfielder Eberichi Eze, beating a late bid from West Brom for the 22-year-old after Fulham pulled out. (Sun) external-link

Fulham have entered the race to sign Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, 24, with several other Premier League clubs also interested. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are also chasing Watkins, as well as Leeds United and West Brom. (Birmingham Live) external-link

Everton, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United all sent scouts to watch Dundee United centre-back Lewis Neilson, 17. (Dundee Courier) external-link