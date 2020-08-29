Last updated on .From the section Sport

Mateusz Klich has created a new mural outside Elland Road

The perceived wisdom of a typical sportsperson may seem at odds with what, for shorthand, we might call "arty".

But imagine being graced with artistic flair both on and off the pitch or court.

Well, it turns out that some of the biggest names in sport are gifted with both talents.

Here are just a few examples of athletes who turn to their creative side when they are away from the sports field.

Serena Williams - painting

When she is not serving at more than 170kph, Serena Williams can sometimes be found turning her hand to the canvas.

In 2013, the American 23-time Grand Slam singles champion showed off some work she had created after taking a painting class in Paris.

Yahoo Sports featured Serena Williams' painting in an article in 2013

Mateusz Klich - graffiti

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich helped create this mural outside Elland Road this week.

The 30-year-old teamed up with Leeds-based street artist Meds One to create the piece. Klich has spoken before external-link about his love of graffiti and skate culture and this is not the first time he has teamed up with Meds One.

Leighton Baines - street photography and portraiture

It is not just Leighton Baines' left foot that can be described as cultured. Outside of playing football and hanging out with musician Miles Kane, the former Everton and England defender is also an avid photographer.

Baines has spoken external-link about his love for analogue film, street photography and portraiture and how he is inspired by photographers like Martin Parr.

Michael Vaughan - artballer

"What, exactly, is artball?" we sense you asking.

A piece of art created by lashing paint-soaked cricket balls at a canvas, of course.

That is how former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan's 2009 exhibition 'From Crease to Canvas' came about. The abstract paint-drip effect brings to mind the likes of Jackson Pollock.

Aaron Maybin - artistic activist

Former defensive end Aaron Maybin had a five-year career in the NFL playing for the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, before deciding to walk away from sport to pursue a career in the arts.

He's now an artist, photographer, author and community organiser and his work typically deals with social issues, particularly around race and economic inequality.

Jeremy Evans - portrait painter

Professional basketball player Jeremy Evans has played for the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks, among others.

He is also a keen painter, creating portraits like this Kobe Bryant tribute. While studying at Western Kentucky University, he majored in interdisciplinary studies, with a concentration in art.

Owain Fon Williams - montage

Who sees the game better than a goalkeeper? Wales international Owain Fon Williams is also a talented painter, who uses canvas to capture some of his experiences in the game. Following the 2016 Euros, where Wales reached the semi-finals, he produced a collection of paintings to commemorate that famous achievement.

Earlier this year, with his club Dunfermline Athletic struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he decided to help out by selling artwork, including a painting of the club's stadium, East End Park.

He says he takes inspiration in his work from "the generations of my family that worked in the hardship of the slate quarries".

Lia Ditton - installation artist

Professional sailor and ocean rower Lia Ditton actually came to her sport late. She came across sailing while studying at Chelsea College of Art.

She has found a way to combine the two pursuits, too - re-enacting crossing the Atlantic as part of a performance art work outside Tate Britain.